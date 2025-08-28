Market Views: How likely is a Fed rate cut in September?
As Powell hints at a dovish turn, market experts explain how the anticipated policy shift could recalibrate risk and opportunity across Asian markets, currencies and capital flows.
At the 2025 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the possibility of an interest rate cut, pointing to a cooling labour market and evolving economic risks.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.