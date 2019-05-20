APAC may have arrived slightly late when it comes to automated trading, but now a wide variety of market participants including hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds are taking advantage of the speed, convenience and time saved.
The adoption of electronic trading is well underway in Asia – a trend that is evident in the bond market. But this electronification is just the beginning of a more general move towards the use of technology making the entire trading process more efficient, according to Li Renn Tsai, head of products and sales, Asia at Tradeweb.