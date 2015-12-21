Japan Investment Corporation's maiden investment in JAC2 engagement fund aims to drive business restructuring and innovation within listed companies while stimulating Japan's institutional investor participation.
YF Life and China Life explain how they are taking measured steps to innovate and explore emerging technologies in portfolio management.
The Singaporean state investor remains optimistic about China despite economic and geopolitical headwinds.
The Dutch pension fund has entered its first investment in the Asia Pacific that purely focuses on the innovation and life sciences sectors.
In partnership with Fidelity International
By putting sustainability at the heart of its investment approach and showing its commitment to creating value for investors through digital access, Fidelity International has been named as AsianInvestor’s ‘Fund House of the Year - Singapore’ for 2022.
Institutional-grade capital must be properly incentivised to participate in the Hong Kong government’s new HK$2 billion tech fund, says Denis Tse of the HKVCA.
A long-standing pioneer in alternatives, the Hong Kong Jockey Club won AsianInvestor's innovation award for its committed, disciplined and diversified approach to non-traditional assets.