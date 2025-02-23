AsianInvesterAsianInvester

China plans sovereign green bond debut in London

Stanley Le
China is set to list sovereign green bonds in London for the first time to attract investors in Europe following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
China plans sovereign green bond debut in London

China is set to issue its first RMB-denominated sovereign green bond in London and the bond is expected to draw interest from European investors, according to industry experts. 

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.