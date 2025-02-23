China plans sovereign green bond debut in London
China is set to list sovereign green bonds in London for the first time to attract investors in Europe following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
China is set to issue its first RMB-denominated sovereign green bond in London and the bond is expected to draw interest from European investors, according to industry experts.
