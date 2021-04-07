China is set to list sovereign green bonds in London for the first time to attract investors in Europe following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
Tag : green bonds
As the sought-after market for green bonds starts to hit a supply ceiling, asset owner involvement will be key to creating new stock.
The 50-year bond is the first of its kind, and a strong response reflects institutional demand.
The new legal framework which requires the public sector issuer to spell out the use of the proceeds and report on the project’s environmental impact has been hailed by the industry for setting the standards for green bond financing in Singapore and the region.
For Chinese investors aiming to divest their onshore assets, Renminbi-denominated stocks in Hong Kong might not be a better option.
The green bonds to be issued by the Singapore government by 2030 can meet pent-up demand of impact investors and boost regional green financing.
The recent focus on greenwashing has put bond issues under greater scrutiny. However, some market participants believe this risks paralysis by analysis.
Capital raised will go to specific projects or assets, which will appeal to impact-oriented investors, a Fitch report finds.
Chief executive Eddie Yue highlights the urgency of providing greener banking system, and explains how Hong Kong could help Chinese green bonds issuers.
The National Green Development Fund is on a hiring spree and will set up a new investment management unit, a source revealed.
Regulators and investors are gearing up to integrate ESG factors in their investment processes this year.
De-risking and green securitisation will help unlock much-needed institutional capital for sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia, say executives at multilateral development banks.