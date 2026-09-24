AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

NZ Super CEO aims to retain status as "best performing SWF"

In an exclusive interview with AsianInvestor, the sovereign investor's chief talked about how the fund is responding to heightened global risks and the challenges of AI.
NZ Super CEO aims to retain status as "best performing SWF"

Key Points

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.