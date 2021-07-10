The Chinese sovereign wealth fund is among the top improvers in an annual scoreboard that rates global state funds’ practices in governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) over the past year.
Senior executives from sovereign wealth funds warn of challenges of collaborating with family offices on investments.
The city state’s $690 billion fund reports solid returns over the long term as it positions itself for new challenges and opportunities ahead.
Singapore's state-owned investment funds make landmark deals in 2022, a survey by Global SWF showed. A more cautious approach in 2023 is indicated.
Public pension funds and sovereign wealth funds are too often seen as political footballs - it's high time their investment professionals are allowed to simply do their jobs.
Volatile markets may have led some institutional investors to rejig their portfolios, but two Southeast Asian sovereign wealth funds said they will stick to their mandate and focus on the long term.
Asian consumer companies received the majority of the total capital deployed by sovereign wealth funds throughout a record-breaking year of direct investments.
The new report by IFSWF and State Street also found strong capital outflows from emerging markets and currencies close to Russia and Ukraine.
Sovereign wealth funds such as Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC have been placing more emphasis on private lending, according to two recent reports.
Asian insurers and pension funds are partnering up with logistics experts to strategically invest in logistics real estate across the globe.
Asset owners in China grew their AUM by an average of 27.61% between 2019 and 2020, but insurers grew the most, AsianInvestor’s list of largest asset owners shows.
Chinese assets and illiquid alternatives such as real estate are expected to be focuses for sovereign investors in the coming years, according to Invesco.