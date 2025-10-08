Distressed Garuda Indonesia to tap Danantara in $1.85bn rescue package
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund's rescue package includes a $1.44bn cash injection with a $405m debt-to-equity swap to stabilise the national airline.
Indonesia’s national carrier Garuda expects to secure a $1.85 billion lifeline from domestic sovereign wealth fund Danantara, its majority shareholder, the airline said in a stock exchange filing Tuesday.
