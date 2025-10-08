AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Distressed Garuda Indonesia to tap Danantara in $1.85bn rescue package

Kristina Shperlik
The Indonesian sovereign wealth fund's rescue package includes a $1.44bn cash injection with a $405m debt-to-equity swap to stabilise the national airline.
Distressed Garuda Indonesia to tap Danantara in $1.85bn rescue package

Indonesia’s national carrier Garuda expects to secure a $1.85 billion lifeline from domestic sovereign wealth fund Danantara, its majority shareholder, the airline said in a stock exchange filing Tuesday.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.