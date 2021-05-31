New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund want to maintain its home-based strategy even with plans for significant expansion and enhanced global engagement.
Tag : new zealand
Internal and external mandates have added a combined $10.2 billion, after costs, to the size of the fund, compared to the passive reference benchmark.
New Zealand's largest life insurer is advancing its sustainable investment transformation, building on multiple ESG-focused funds launched in 2023. This strategy shift comes as the company navigates an evolving interest rate environment.
A year after New Zealand’s sovereign fund hired its first diversity chief, it's putting in place an integrated DE&I strategy amid a growing investor focus on social inclusion.
From property-heavy portfolios to those focused on farming and forestry, iwi are most concerned about what is best for their local community.
The New Zealand sovereign fund continues its allocation to one of the biggest growth sectors in the local economy.
Wind farms offer long-term investors an attractive return profile and are already receiving broad-based political support in New Zealand and Australia.
QIC seeks to capitalise on the strong performance of private debt in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of State Investments amid higher interest rates and inflationary pressure.
The New Zealand sovereign fund will expand into Asia in the coming years.
The fund's 29.6% returns marked its best ever and exceeded its reference portfolio, which has 80% allocated to equities, by 1.73%.
Major asset owners are starting to consider how to better measure the effect of their sustainable investment approaches.
The largest pension fund in Thailand will focus on central business district areas for real estate, while New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund is planning to avoid competitive areas.