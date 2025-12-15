APG advances APAC natural capital footprint with NZ forestry deal
The Dutch pension giant views New Zealand as a core market where it sees long‑term conviction and measurable environmental outcomes.
APG, one of Europe’s largest pension fund managers with $691 billion (€600 billion) in assets under management, has further bolstered its green credentials through the acquisition of New Zealand forest assets.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.