Singapore's groundbreaking carbon credit partnerships with nations like Paraguay demonstrate how small countries can balance technological innovation with climate ambition through high-integrity cross-border collaboration.
Tag : forestry
The leading Dutch pension fund manager has deepened its green credentials with the acquisition of Tasmania’s largest private forest management company.
Genetic code-tweaking of trees to absorb more carbon, and sustainable cultivation of forests for wood products, are examples of investment bets being made by the Singaporean state-owned investor to address climate change.
From property-heavy portfolios to those focused on farming and forestry, iwi are most concerned about what is best for their local community.
Even as regulators crack down on the practice, accurately estimating the environmental and social impact of an investment remains challenging.
This reluctance contrasts sharply with large allocations by New Zealand super funds and increasing interest from Asian investors.