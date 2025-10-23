Industry Insider: Why Singapore is betting big on forests half a world away
Singapore's groundbreaking carbon credit partnerships with nations like Paraguay demonstrate how small countries can balance technological innovation with climate ambition through high-integrity cross-border collaboration.
AI is driving an unprecedented surge in data centre construction across Singapore and neighbouring Malaysia, the former having one of the world’s densest capacities. But while the servers hum, questions about how to manage the vast volumes of power they require become increasingly urgent.
