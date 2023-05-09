AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : natural capital

In partnership with Nuveen
Investments in sustainably managed timberland and farmland can play a vital role in improving the world’s natural capital while allowing investors to benefit from long-term global trends that will help them achieve their investment objectives, according to Gwen Busby, head of research and strategy, and Skye Macpherson, head of portfolio management, both from Nuveen Natural Capital.
Making natural capital the norm for sustainable portfolios
In partnership with Schroders
With sustainability so integral to allocation decisions for asset owners across Asia, what is the value of 'natural capital' to portfolios? Schroders believes that understanding - and embracing - this amid the ongoing changes to the climate, physical environment and biodiversity is key to avoiding nature-related financial risks.
Beyond Profit: Making natural capital matter