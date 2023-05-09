Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
There are few investment opportunities in Asia and a lack of data is holding the sector's development back, experts told AsianInvestor.
Only two in five investors consider biodiversity in investment decision-making, according to a recently released report. Asia lags the rest of the world in this aspect, one industry expert noted.
Investors have been slow to direct capital towards nature and biodiversity preservation. Blended finance offers a potential solution to the funding problem, says a newly released report.
In partnership with Nuveen
Investments in sustainably managed timberland and farmland can play a vital role in improving the world’s natural capital while allowing investors to benefit from long-term global trends that will help them achieve their investment objectives, according to Gwen Busby, head of research and strategy, and Skye Macpherson, head of portfolio management, both from Nuveen Natural Capital.
In partnership with Schroders
With sustainability so integral to allocation decisions for asset owners across Asia, what is the value of 'natural capital' to portfolios? Schroders believes that understanding - and embracing - this amid the ongoing changes to the climate, physical environment and biodiversity is key to avoiding nature-related financial risks.