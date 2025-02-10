NZ Super rules out international offices despite rapid growth trajectory
New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund want to maintain its home-based strategy even with plans for significant expansion and enhanced global engagement.
New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super) will maintain its single-office strategy for at least the next five years, despite projections indicating substantial growth that could rival larger Australian pension funds, according to its co-chief investment officer Will Goodwin.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.