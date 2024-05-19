AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : nz super

Hugo Cox
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
NZ Super stands firm on ESG commitment
AsianInvestor team
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 14