Future Fund names CFO & CRO; NZ state insurer taps internal CIO; NZ Super creates COO role; PRI chief to exit in 2026, and more.
Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund want to maintain its home-based strategy even with plans for significant expansion and enhanced global engagement.
Internal and external mandates have added a combined $10.2 billion, after costs, to the size of the fund, compared to the passive reference benchmark.
As asset managers curb support for shareholder votes, a debate rages between investors' fiduciary responsibilities and pursuing sustainability goals.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.
The sustainable growth equity space has some of the most exciting investment opportunities, with unicorn companies keen to attract institutional capital.
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
This is the fund’s first direct investment in an Australian toll road, but indications are that it won’t be the last.
HKIC to make first batch of investments in June; QIA buys 10% stake in ChinaAMC; FWD revives IPO plans again; KIC to outsource global equity funds management; Philippines' SSS lifts REIT investments; and more.
Machine learning, among other AI applications, is expected to be the key to improving the carbon reporting capability of companies and their investors.