NZ Super stands firm on ESG commitment
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
New Zealand’s $45 billion ($NZ80 billion) sovereign wealth fund would terminate investments with any asset manager or co-investor that does not align with its sustainability objectives, according to the fund’s co-chief investment officer.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.