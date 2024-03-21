New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund want to maintain its home-based strategy even with plans for significant expansion and enhanced global engagement.
He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
The Hong Kong investment chief has been named global CIO and investment head for the $130 billion life insurer.
The veteran insurance executive will stay with the Chinese insurer until the end of this year.
Resolution Life Australasia has focused on cultivating strategic external manager relationships and growth since it was established two years ago.
The Canadian life insurer's Asia investment team makes an internal promotion and transitions into new leadership as veteran Gerald Posthuma departs after two decades.
AXA Hong Kong and Macau picks a new chief investment officer internally, succeeding Fanda Ho.
Some CIOs like investing because it's exciting, while others enjoy figuring out the market ahead of others. Some just take pleasure in dabbling in finance. For the CIO of Sun Life International HuBS, investment is about satisfying curiosity.
The well-known investment veteran leaves Prudential after seven years, following the shutdown of its wealth management business in Hong Kong.
In this Friday special, we go behind the scenes to understand how a chief investment officer manages his team and handles the pressure of leadership.
The insurer believes the Chinese market is bottoming out. It will also continue to add exposure to high-dividend stocks, which contributed to its positive return last year.
In this new Friday feature, AsianInvestor presents the personal side of senior executives across the investment industry. This week, we shine the spotlight on editorial advisory board member Benjamin Deng.