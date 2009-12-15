In this edition of our quick fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with Capital Group's Asia and Europe client group institutional head.
The world’s third-largest pension fund intends to hire over 50 new investment team members, with a particular focused on domestic and overseas alternative investment.
The world's biggest fund house is making changes to its management and sales setup in Taiwan after a sharp fall in its assets under management there since end-2017.
Kimberley Stafford takes over a business that has ambitious plans, including establishing a China presence and building a regional retail business, in a testing environment.
Sandra Lu, partner of law firm Llinks, expects the first batch of wholly foreign-owned entities to register for private fund businesses in the next month or two.
More industry experts are voicing concerns about Hong Kong's planned fund manager conduct rules, saying the city risks losing business to its main rival.
Code of conduct changes planned by the Securities and Futures Commission would raise the barrier to entry for alternative asset managers, say industry experts.
Fund houses in the Philippines hope the central bank will soon allow feeder structures to invest in any Ucits product, citing fund passporting as a further incentive for this to happen.
It’s official: fund managers have among the least stressful jobs in finance, while investment bankers top the list for anxiety (though likely also for pay), according to an eFinancialCareers informal survey.
Managers report successes in selling short-term wealth management bond funds copied from banks, but this may be a passing fad.
Greater interest in Ucits from fund managers in Asia, including China, leads to expansion at Arendt & Medernach in Hong Kong.
Instead, they are increasingly bullish on bonds, particularly emerging-market and high-yield instruments, according to the UK bank's quarterly investor survey.