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Investors target Japan, SE Asia as 'selectivity' defines private market flows

Heather Ng
APAC allocators are recalibrating their portfolios to focus on compelling valuations, the infrastructure boom and a rising regional appetite for private credit, according to a report by Preqin.
Investors target Japan, SE Asia as 'selectivity' defines private market flows

Japan, Southeast Asia and China are shaping Asia Pacific private markets activity with investors leaning into selective opportunities rather than broad-scale deployment in 2026, according to Preqin’s APAC Private Markets report.

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