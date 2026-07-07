Investors target Japan, SE Asia as 'selectivity' defines private market flows
APAC allocators are recalibrating their portfolios to focus on compelling valuations, the infrastructure boom and a rising regional appetite for private credit, according to a report by Preqin.
Japan, Southeast Asia and China are shaping Asia Pacific private markets activity with investors leaning into selective opportunities rather than broad-scale deployment in 2026, according to Preqin’s APAC Private Markets report.
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