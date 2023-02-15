Developed APAC countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia offer promising real estate opportunities thanks to the e-commerce boom, but investors are still cautious about China's market.
Reverting to voice trading in times of crisis will mean credit traders miss out on key benefits of electronic protocols.
The Canadian pension giant sees rising opportunities in data centre financing across Asia Pacific, driven by AI demand, while the private credit industry navigates fundraising challenges and intensifying competition.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
The region’s dynamic real estate investment landscape will require strategic patience, a focus on the long-term, and an openness to new market realities.
Despite Asia-Pacific family offices continuing to pursue new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, the vast majority that were surveyed still favour tried and true real estate strategies for future growth amid dynamic market conditions.
Consistent flows from GIC sees allocations by Singapore institutional investors overtake the US in the first nine months of 2023.
APAC may have arrived slightly late when it comes to automated trading, but now a wide variety of market participants including hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds are taking advantage of the speed, convenience and time saved.
The Canadian pension fund has promoted a new Asia Pacific head from within its own ranks, following Ben Chan’s retirement last month.
Following a plunge in Asia Pacific’s private equity markets, investors are shifting away from a growth-at-all-costs mindset and becoming more selective as they look to deploy their capital.
In partnership with CBRE
Presenting key findings and potential real estate investment strategies from CBRE’s 2023 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey.
The asset class remains compelling for Asia-Pacific life insurance companies in 2023 despite market uncertainties and doubts over valuations in the private market.