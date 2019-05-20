CBRE’s Greg Hyland, head of capital markets in Asia Pacific, and Dr Henry Chin, global head of investor thought leadership and regional head of research, expect significant inflows into commercial real estate in the region, enabling it to continue to roar in the Year of the Tiger.
CBRE’s Greg Hyland, head of capital markets in Asia Pacific, and Dr Henry Chin, global head of investor thought leadership and head of research in Asia Pacific, believe 2022 will herald a record year in terms of investment volume for commercial real estate in the region.