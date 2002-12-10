AsianInvesterAsianInvester

China issues sweeping new regulations for ratings agencies; Fidelity, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas Securities Services win approvals in China; Westpac sells Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life; Poba commits $95 million to AXA IM; GIC backs private equity bid for UK supermarket chain Morrisons; Omers-backed ESR Cayman acquires real assets manager; CareSuper posts 17.49% return; and more
Staff Writer
Boe Pahari to leave as AMP Limited demerges; Temasek backs Indonesian telemedicine startup; Korea Post and GEPS looking to hire fund managers; GIC and Sequoia India co-lead funding for Razorpay; AustralianSuper appoints senior manager of portfolio strategy; Thailand's new pension fund to draw $1.7 billion; Taiwan fines fund houses over BLF bribery scandal; CPPIB doubles investment in Korean logistics JV
