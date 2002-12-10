Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
Tag : deals
India’s 2022 deal pipeline is expected to remain strong as India is likely to remain shielded from current geopolitical events, according to White & Case lawyer Sayak Maity.
China issues sweeping new regulations for ratings agencies; Fidelity, JP Morgan and BNP Paribas Securities Services win approvals in China; Westpac sells Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life; Poba commits $95 million to AXA IM; GIC backs private equity bid for UK supermarket chain Morrisons; Omers-backed ESR Cayman acquires real assets manager; CareSuper posts 17.49% return; and more
Boe Pahari to leave as AMP Limited demerges; Temasek backs Indonesian telemedicine startup; Korea Post and GEPS looking to hire fund managers; GIC and Sequoia India co-lead funding for Razorpay; AustralianSuper appoints senior manager of portfolio strategy; Thailand's new pension fund to draw $1.7 billion; Taiwan fines fund houses over BLF bribery scandal; CPPIB doubles investment in Korean logistics JV
Family offices are increasingly doing club investments so as not to miss out on deals due to a lack of capacity, but joining forces with their peers can be tricky.
More rich families and family offices in Asia are doing club deals and co-investments, but these come with their own perils. Our family office forum hears some key tips.
The Hong Kong alternative investment firm will concentrate on distribution for the rest of this year as Paul SmithÆs seed temporarily runneth dry.
Regulators put in a quiet word over linking trading agreements to mutual fund distribution.
We are pleased to announce the winners of the following deal awards for equity, fixed income, M&A and by country.
We are pleased to announce the winners of our awards for 2002 Japanese deals of the Year.
In our inaugural set of awards honouring capital markets achievement in Australia, FinanceAsia announces the winners for deals completed in 2002.
We are pleased to announce the winners of best deal awards for equity, fixed income, M&A and private equity deals.