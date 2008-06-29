Asset owners consider ESG a key element when making their investment decisions, but there is growing concern it could negatively impact their performance, Morningstar found in a new survey.
Tag : performance
In partnership with Schroders
New research by Schroders Capital suggests that past performance could be more instructive for some parts of the private equity (PE) market than others.
Product selectors flag areas for improvement in the industry, such as a lack of detail about fund performance drivers and churn of sales staff at both distributors and fund houses.
In partnership with DST Global Solutions
DST Global Solutions and AsianInvestor hosted a live webcast exploring how the performance measurement function is evolving for asset managers with the changing needs of investors, regulators and internal teams.
As Australia’s first generation of compulsory savers gets ready to retire, the country’s superannuation funds have a surprisingly heavy allocation to stocks, finds Towers Watson.
HFR data shows that Asian hedge funds lost money in 2011, both from the market and from investor redemptions.
Bond funds dominated investment performance last year, while equity funds were worst hit, particularly for India. BNP Paribas boasted the top fund of 2011, while CCB had the worst, according to Morningstar data.
Data from Lipper and Credit Suisse shows October and November have not been kind to the hedge-fund world, but annualised performance figures should be good enough.
Following a year of positive performance, the equity hedge manager hires long-only veteran Roger Lee to help build scale.
Hedge funds spring back in 2009, but not enough to generate over-excitement.
Funds of hedge funds are showing some razzle-dazzle in 2009 with several Asian specialists putting up sweet returns.
The best and worst performing unit trusts in May were equities funds, says Lipper.