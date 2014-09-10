Japan's $1.7 trillion pension fund cites settlement and liquidity concerns; $1.8 billion deal will boost Nomura's AUM by $180 billion; US pension funds commit $250 million to EQT's Asian private equity fund; and more.
Gareth Nicholson, CIO and head of discretionary portfolio management, international wealth management, Nomura, talks about the latest trends in fund selection.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is influencing global energy markets, with fluctuating prices and turmoil as a result. But how should investors assess the situation?
Market experts point to premier Narendra Modi's reform progress, and the country's swift growth and thriving private sector, among other factors. They are rather less keen on China.
Buy Asian stocks beaten down by Brexit fears, says Josh Crabb, head of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global Investors. Others are tipping US shares and high yield.
The firm's chairman told AsianInvestor about his plans to launch more multi-asset funds and exploit potential opportunities from pension deregulation and passporting schemes.
Nomura Asset Management is busy expanding its investment team in Taiwan and seeking more sub-advisory managers, as it looks to move into new asset classes.
The Japanese bank is understood to be bringing an executive on board to head fund selection for its Asian wealth management unit.
The Japanese bank names a new head of financial products and solutions for its wealth management division to cover Asia ex-Japan.
OMGI chief resigns; ANZ loses mutual funds head; CVC appoints Korea chairman; Nomura hires trust business head; HK MMT names new chairman; and EY appoints forensic experts.
Pimco's Asia chief to retire; Monument hires in HK; SocGen adds in rates, credit; Henderson GI replaces China fund head; Nomura taps CICC for economist; and Anne Street appoints strategy chief.
The Japanese asset manager has set up a private equity joint venture, which may stimulate competition between Shenzhen and Shanghai and herald more such deals, said Z-Ben Advisors.