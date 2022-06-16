AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : kkr

Staff Reporters
KKR gets head for new India office from BlackRock; China's CSRC names vice chairman; Franklin Templeton reshuffles distribution heads; State Street appoints new India head; Goldman Sachs names Australia, NZ equity markets head; Hines hires for Asia build-out; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 6