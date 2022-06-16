Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
Tag : kkr
Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
The former CEO of Australia's second largest pension fund, Bernard Reilly, will lead Perpetual's transformation into a standalone asset manager.
NZ Super welcomes new CEO while CIO leaves for CalPERS; HSBC names new global insurance CEO; KKR appoints APAC head for institutional and family capital; Dai-ichi Life gets AI officer; and more.
Nephew of Dubai ruler to open family office in Hong Kong; HK's single family offices estimated at 2,700; NPS eyes San Francisco office; Ontario Teachers' invests in India fintech start-up; and more.
Family offices in Asia still favour real estate over other private market opportunities, but there are signs these preferences are changing.
As recession risks loom and high rates weigh on corporate balance sheets, private credit investors are betting on segments that can capitalise on periods of dislocation and tightening liquidity.
KKR gets head for new India office from BlackRock; China's CSRC names vice chairman; Franklin Templeton reshuffles distribution heads; State Street appoints new India head; Goldman Sachs names Australia, NZ equity markets head; Hines hires for Asia build-out; and more.
Saudi Arabia's PIF weighs India office; FWD postpones IPO plans again; AustralianSuper inks its largest European infra deal; Temasek inks deep-tech pact with local universities; Aviva sells stake in Singlife; and more.
The Australian superannuation fund moves beyond domestic infrastructure, showing private markets ambitions.
The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
Three major Asean countries — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are leading in developing renewable energy sources and giving investors new opportunities.