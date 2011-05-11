Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
Tag : hedge
The Hong Kong firm is about to launch its first strategy against a backdrop of improved global hedge fund returns, after a torrid few years for the industry.
Institutions such as Hanwha Life and the Military Mutual Aid Association say bad experiences from the 2008 crisis have led them to diversify alternatives exposure and be more collaborative.
Singapore-based GCI Investment Management – majority-owned by Japan's GCI Asset Management – is opening a satellite office in London and moving senior staff there.
The private bank is moving to expand its offering in hedge funds and private equity, with a particular focus on the former, where it is not currently very active.
The alternatives manager is expanding its marketing team as it moves to launch Asia-tilted multi-asset products and a China A-share fund. It has also made staff cuts due to its recent merger with EIM.
They have risen 7.26% to date this year, stirring expectations of stronger inflows, while long/short equity funds lead capital-raising, find two reports.
China-focused hedge funds' strong July gains put them narrowly into the black for the year, while India strategies fell slightly last month as post-election euphoria waned.
The second half of 2013 saw fund-of-hedge-fund assets grow 20% in Asia, while in Europe they suffered a 7% outflow, according to eVestment. Asia hedge fund AUM also grew faster than elsewhere.
A private equity COO fears rule tightening is too broad-brush and will inflate costs, while a fund-of-hedge-fund COO says clarity is needed over new reporting requirements.
The firm creates a unit based on a basket of developed and EM currencies and commodities as a systematic hedging tool to safeguard against currency and inflation risks.
The fund of hedge fund doubles its management committee to six as it plans new product launches.