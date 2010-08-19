Geopolitical shifts and a strict demand for operational value creation are reshaping sector and geographic preferences across APAC and beyond.
Tag : hamilton lane
BlackRock names Taiwan head; Capital Group adds to clients group team; Jupiter AM rejigs Asia team; Nikko AM creates sustainable investments team; Hamilton Lane opens Shanghai office; and more.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
Steer clear of mezzanine in Asia and China NPL funds, says Hamilton Lane. The private markets investor's ideal credit portfolio is a blend of special situations and direct lending.
Daisuke Hamaguchi, CIO of the Pension Fund Association, wants to boost returns, but faces an immature domestic alternatives market and rising hedging costs.
Growth in private-equity assets is coming from structures other than blind pools, creating new arrangements but also new risks.
The rise of private equity co-investment in Asia risks leading to sentiment souring on the asset class, as many investors lack the skills necessary for such deals, say the PE firm's CEO and CIO.
Hamilton Lane makes promotions, hires; Nomura integrates wealth units; CBRE fills asset services, east China roles; Russell replaces implementation services exec; and Citi names new equity director.
Slowing emerging markets growth is leading to attractive pricing of secondary PE fund interests in Asia.
No longer content to be passive investors in PE funds, institutions are investing directly, but the returns have yet to be seen, says Hamilton Lane.
While the US private equity firm views Asia as a major contributor towards future growth, it is taking a cautious stance towards deal hotspot Indonesia.
The Hamilton Lane Private Equity Fund VII is scheduled to hit $200 million by the end of this month.