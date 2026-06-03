Investors pivot to healthcare and defence as PE fundraising bifurcates
Geopolitical shifts and a strict demand for operational value creation are reshaping sector and geographic preferences across APAC and beyond.
While long-term private equity allocations remain resilient against macroeconomic shocks, institutional investors are increasingly targeting specific sectors like healthcare, national defence, and regional technology hubs against a highly challenging and selective fundraising environment.
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