AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Investors pivot to healthcare and defence as PE fundraising bifurcates

Kristina Shperlik
Geopolitical shifts and a strict demand for operational value creation are reshaping sector and geographic preferences across APAC and beyond.
Investors pivot to healthcare and defence as PE fundraising bifurcates

While long-term private equity allocations remain resilient against macroeconomic shocks, institutional investors are increasingly targeting specific sectors like healthcare, national defence, and regional technology hubs against a highly challenging and selective fundraising environment.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.