Staff Reporters
M&G hires Schroders' former HK CEO; abrdn's Hugh Young to retire; Zita Chung leads FOF business at AIA IM HK; Future Fund hires infra specialist; AMP names superannuation lead; Capital Group hires institutional lead from UBS AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 27
Staff Reporters
Australian central bank names first female chief; Temasek, Ping An executives join World Bank initiative; former GIC ESG analyst joins UBS AM; Schroders rejigs Asia leadership team; Northern Trust appoints HK head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 21
Staff Reporters
MAS names new chairman; GIC gets new chairman for investment strategies committee; Temasek board member steps down; AIA makes senior appointments; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Tiger Brokers names CEO of AM arm; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 7
Staff Reporters
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 25
Staff Reporters
UBS AM loses Hong Kong head to KKR; Prudential names new head of Hong Kong investments; Prudential’s Asia group CIO to leave on sabbatical; GIC to hire five executives for infra, private equity and private credit; OTPP grows Asia team, plans 15 additions in 2021; Schroders hires head of sustainability strategy in ESG push
Top people moves of 2021