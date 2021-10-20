Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
Pension investors in the region outpaced global peers with artificial intelligence integration surpassing the 91% global average, a global investor survey finds. They also showed the greatest appetite for global equities.
Recent data shows that domestic and regional institutional capital flows now dominate APAC real estate allocations, a trend expected to continue.
Energy transition investing and net-zero commitments are lower in the region, according to a global survey of asset owners and their representatives.
Morningstar research showcases three women managers who are not only excelling within the ranks but also setting new trends.
M&G hires Schroders' former HK CEO; abrdn's Hugh Young to retire; Zita Chung leads FOF business at AIA IM HK; Future Fund hires infra specialist; AMP names superannuation lead; Capital Group hires institutional lead from UBS AM; and more.
Australian central bank names first female chief; Temasek, Ping An executives join World Bank initiative; former GIC ESG analyst joins UBS AM; Schroders rejigs Asia leadership team; Northern Trust appoints HK head; and more.
MAS names new chairman; GIC gets new chairman for investment strategies committee; Temasek board member steps down; AIA makes senior appointments; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Tiger Brokers names CEO of AM arm; and more.
Cbus appoints new CIO; ART announces incoming retirement chief; Tishman Speyer hires in Korea; Schroders names Australia CEO; Hines gets Asia research head; and more.
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
UBS AM loses Hong Kong head to KKR; Prudential names new head of Hong Kong investments; Prudential’s Asia group CIO to leave on sabbatical; GIC to hire five executives for infra, private equity and private credit; OTPP grows Asia team, plans 15 additions in 2021; Schroders hires head of sustainability strategy in ESG push
New research from Schroders suggests Covid-19 has focused Asian investors on combining a greater interest in ESG investment with the quest for higher returns.