While Japanese bonds did see a boost from the central banks January rate hike, analysts are expecting investors to favour higher-yielding foreign bonds as fiscal pressures increase.
The surprising return of positive interest rates in Japan is influencing the portfolio planning among the domestic pension funds, a new survey reveals.
This week saw two alleged Japanese government interventions to support the yen against the US dollar. AsianInvestor asked market specialists at what levels the Japanese currency could stabilise.
The world’s last negative-rate market seems close to making an exit. When and how will that happen? AsianInvestor asked investment experts for their take.
The Danish pension fund values its exposure to Japan, but must balance a mismatch between its strategy and the country’s overall corporate culture, its head of equities tells AsianInvestor.
With a surprising pick as new governor, the Bank of Japan might be poised to change tack on its monetary policy. AsianInvestor asked asset managers what this appointment could mean for public markets.
We present the third in our series of predictions for the Year of the Rooster. Today: will the Bank of Japan be forced to re-think its 10-year bond yield target?
The current indiscriminate hunt for yield could land some firms in hot water, as it has in the past, says Ian Brimecome, a senior executive at Tokio Marine.
Increased allocation from the country's asset owners should combine with new rules on fee disclosure to boost its exchange-traded fund market, which is already the largest in Asia.
Negative rates have failed to spur domestic demand, and while institutions have been driven to invest more offshore, they now face other issues, says Mark Konyn of insurer AIA.
Japan's quantitative easing and pension asset purchase measures may boost domestic and foreign stocks, but the export of deflation is seen a potential issue, particularly for Korea and Europe.
Nobusuke Tamaki, a former official at Bank of Japan and Government Investment Pension Fund, says government bonds may not be as safe as believed.