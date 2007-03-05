The insurer has appointed a successor to Guillermo Donadini, who left earlier this year. The role includes oversight of the Asia-Pacific asset portfolio.
Guillermo Donadini of the US insurer believes insurers will keep chasing alternative assets, with interest rates set to remain low as governments look to repay increased debt burdens.
The US-based life insurer has said it might leave the Taiwan market. If it does so, it will follow in the wake of other foreign players such as ING and AIG.
IMF gains RQFII approval; India's unit-linked insurance plans set for revamp; GPIF seeks alts strategy consultants; NPS bullish on foreign equities; Poba seeks JVs for real estate investing, and more.
The insurer's chief investment officer for international markets says real interest rates in developed countries could stay negative for 20 years, so investors should plan accordingly.
Fund-house execs are divided over whether the proposed $35 billion acquisition of AIA by Prudential is a potential boon or bane. And what about Hong Kong's MPF business?
Fifi Ting leaves AIG Investments to join the asset management arm of Northern Trust in Hong Kong.
Equity derivatives veteran Jeremy Kloiser-Jones will join Macquarie Securities in Hong Kong on December 1.
Richard Li's Pacific Century Group takes over part of American International Group's investment advisory and asset management business for $500 million.
The appointment of Ian Lui to run investments for Nan Shan Life may reflect a new strategy in which AIG's local arms manage more of their own money.
The American billionaire, Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, gives his views on private equity, China and the price-to-earnings ratios in the A- and H-share markets.
AIG Global Investment Group puts the finishing touches to its second Asian Opportunity Fund and aims for gross returns exceeding 25%.