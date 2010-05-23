Credit Suisse is merging its asset management business with its private bank and reshuffling top management. Three top bankers depart, including Asia-Pacific CEO Osama Abbasi, while Helman Sitohang gets a bigger role.
Lara Wozniak
Credit Suisse appoints Marcel Kreis as the chairman of its private bank in Asia-Pacific and Francesco de Ferrari becomes head of private banking for the region.
Barclays Wealth hires nine bankers in Singapore and three in Hong Kong as it continues to expand in the region.
Credit Suisse’s investment bank chairman passes away after a battle with cancer.
DBS Private Bank hires veteran Chan Kwee Him to spearhead the growth of its high-net-worth business in Indonesia, and also names Bryan Goh as head of alternatives.
Wong will be replaced in Asia by Desmond Liu who will become head of private banking for North Asia, and Nancie Dupier who will become head of private banking for Southeast Asia.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Barclays Wealth and Nikko Cordial Securities announce a private banking joint venture in Japan.
Deutsche Bank's new hires will focus on marketing global products to Chinese financial institutions.
The ranks of the truly wealthy have swelled, with Asia leading the recovery, according to the Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management/Capgemini World Wealth Report.
The new chief executive will aim to expand Credit Agricole's private banking business in the region.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires Lim Eng Guan as head of global wealth management for Southeast Asia.
Ranjit Khanna becomes the market head for non-resident Indians and South Asia at the Royal Bank of Scotland's international private banking arm.