Asia Pacific alternatives market to grow to $6tr by 2025; Australian private capital assets rose to A$77 billion in mid-2020; Chinese authorities limit cash management products holding riskier securities; Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to acquire several toll roads; Korean institutional investors support scheme to buy US asset-backed securities; and more.
