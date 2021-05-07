How one very online man has managed to manipulate cryptocurrencies to his benefit; and the cost and continuing appeal of major sporting events amid a global pandemic.
Richard Morrow
AsianInvestor eyes ways in which technology could transform investing in the coming decade. Our last two areas consider tokenising private assets and creating investment data hubs.
AsianInvestor considers how technology and data advances could affect investing. We next look at the potential for universal ESG and asset owners becoming tougher fee hagglers.
Departing CEO Fiona Reynolds tells AsianInvestor how she hopes that, within a five-year period, human rights will be as important as climate issues for most investors.
The UK-headquartered fund manager has made the appointment as one of four ESG specialists who will operate a sustainability centre, based in Singapore.
AsianInvestor identifies five ways in which technology will force fund management to evolve. We begin with the likely impact on product distribution and flexibility.
Asia Pacific alternatives market to grow to $6tr by 2025; Australian private capital assets rose to A$77 billion in mid-2020; Chinese authorities limit cash management products holding riskier securities; Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund to acquire several toll roads; Korean institutional investors support scheme to buy US asset-backed securities; and more.
KKR and Tiga Investments by a Hong Kong workspace provider; Unison Capital of Japan establishes $500m India vehicle; some Japanese banks turning to riskier assets, including private equity and real estate; Korea's NPS adds timberland to investment portfolio; US private equity fund Denham Capital seeking to sell Australian and Asian assets; and more.
The massive correction experienced by Bitcoin in recent weeks underlines the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Will they ever gain a place as a central investment asset for investors?
Being at the vanguard of Japan's ESG push isn't easy, especially if you've set ambitious targets that will double climate-friendly investment by 2023.
Australian casino vies with two private equity funds to acquire rival; Canada's CPPIB to invest into India Invit fund; Chikyoren hires Nomura and Tokio Marine fund managers for alternative mandates; OTPP real estate arm becomes founding investor in Asia Pacific focused fund; LBC Express Holdings owners consider stake sale; and more.
The head of asset management for the Swiss bank is leaving to join the private equity company and help expand its outreach to wealthy individuals.