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Family offices recalibrate strategies amid geopolitical uncertainty

Heather Ng
Facing volatility and complex global regulations, investors are adapting their strategies through international diversification, private credit investments and next-gen priorities like ESG.
Family offices recalibrate strategies amid geopolitical uncertainty
Key Points
  • Family offices are expanding globally to hedge against volatility, though this increases regulatory and operational complexity.
  • Allocations are moving toward private credit and direct investments, while younger generations are permanently embedding ESG principles and cautiously adopting AI.
  • Core hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing rapid growth alongside emerging opportunities in Malaysia's Labuan and the Middle East driven by governance reforms.

Family offices are entering a period of profound transformation, recalibrating strategies to withstand geopolitical volatility, regulatory shifts and new investment priorities.

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