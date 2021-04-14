Australia’s fourth-largest super fund is leveraging advanced data analytics in investments and member services.
APG Asset Management was an early adopter of AI in the pension fund industry, and has been particularly successful in harnessing technology to improve private markets investing, according to its Asia COO.
Dutch pension giant APG Asset Management and Australia's Aware Super’s latest deal underscores the growing importance of digitalisation in institutional portfolios. The deal also marks the Australian fund's first infra deal from its London base.
Dubai is courting wealthy Hong Kong investors to fund its ambitious 10-year economic plan and pivot to a digital and tech-driven economy. The city aims to become a leading family office hub by 2033.
China’s nascent private pension market is expected to reach $970 billion by 2030. For foreign firms to gain a foothold in the fast-growing retirement saving pool, local expertise and digitalisation are indispensable.
Across alternatives, sustainability, digitalisation and more, J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has developed a more targeted offering for institutional clients in Hong Kong – in turn, securing AsianInvestor’s ‘Fund House of the Year Award’ in this market for 2022.
The future of the capital markets is clearly defined by digitalisation and the integration of blockchain technology, OMFIF’s latest report finds.
When it comes to Asian infrastructure assets, the region might be underserved, but when it comes to digitalisation it’s a different story.
Many organisations start their digital transformation with technology, but that’s the wrong approach to take, COOs said.