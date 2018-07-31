Capital is ready to flood into the region's climate transition, but too few projects are able to cross the line into bankable reality. British International Investment shares where it is stepping in to make a difference.
Tag : vietnam
A new landscape of opportunity is emerging across the region’s real estate markets, according to industry experts.
AsianInvestor speaks to Andy Ho, CIO of VinaCapital Group, a veteran investor and author of a book that is a must-read for anyone wanting to invest in Vietnam.
Vietnam's factory, logistics, and residential segments offer promise, while high interest rates and poor risk-reward ratios have dampened interest in regional peers.
Dragon Capital's voluntary defined contribution plan launch comes as Vietnam's rapidly ageing population is set to increase pressure on the highly underfunded state pension plan.
Vietnam’s start-up ecosystem often draws comparison with that of Indonesia and China some years back, but investors in the market face different opportunities and exit options, say VC experts.
Three major Asean countries — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are leading in developing renewable energy sources and giving investors new opportunities.
The leading Dutch pension fund is beefing up its real estate headcount as it looks for more opportunities - and alpha - beyond developed Asia.
From industrial estates to lifestyle consumables, the country is open to foreign investors looking for opportunities in an emerging market.
The Dutch pension giant is looking to invest more in the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India, with a particular focus on infrastructure, renewable energy and natural resources.
The ongoing trade war between the US and China shows no signs of abating. While it's hurting many nations, some could benefit. Six experts say where the opportunities lie.
With family offices and other local investors getting more involved in impact investing, capital deployment should continue accelerating. But structural problems persist across the region