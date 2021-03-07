For family offices navigating an increasingly complex investment landscape, tokenisation may well be the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency and opportunity in traditional asset classes.
Tag : tokenisation
Much has been made of the potential for asset tokenisation, yet some institutions and family offices believe a persistent reliance on current financial infrastructure is holding it back.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
The adoption of tokenisation and digital assets by mainstream investors requires a global regulatory alignment that will not materialise anytime soon. Meanwhile, Singapore is stealing a march on rival centres.
Boosted by China's Reit market development and a series of regional measures, investors are being encouraged to utilise listed real estate vehicles.
AsianInvestor eyes ways in which technology could transform investing in the coming decade. Our last two areas consider tokenising private assets and creating investment data hubs.
Although some financial markets have a solid regulatory framework around tokenisation, investors remain wary of the concept for several reasons.
In the first of a two-part series about the rise of token technology, experts outline aspects of blockchain-enabled securitisation of assets that could appeal to large investors.