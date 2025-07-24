Market Views: How could US crypto regulations impact APAC investment strategies?
A trio of landmark US digital asset bills and a push to let pensions invest in alternatives signal mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, with significant implications for both governance and future portfolio construction.
With the end of 'crypto week' in the US, three landmark digital asset bills—the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act have advanced to their final or next stage.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.