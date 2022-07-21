A growing wave of institutional capital across Asia—spanning family offices, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds—is reshaping digital asset markets.
Hong Kong has joined a handful of jurisdictions around the world to offer spot virtual assets ETFs. Will it attract demand from institutional investors, especially family offices?
Perceptions of a post-Binance cleanup, expectations of crypto ETF approvals, Bitcoin ‘halving’ and the potential of asset class infrastructure demand increased interest among institutional investors.
Much has been made of the potential for asset tokenisation, yet some institutions and family offices believe a persistent reliance on current financial infrastructure is holding it back.
High levels of risk and more attractive options see some family offices in two finance hubs steer clear of the novel asset class.
Hong Kong needs to attract and nurture professionals with expertise in ESG investing, Web 3.0, and relevant niche technologies, to counter the brain drain and establish itself as a family office hub, family offices said.
Speculative fever in the crypto space has cooled but not disappeared as wealthy families seek value in more ‘grown-up’ uses of digital asset technology. Part two of a two-part report.
The busts rocking the digital asset industry have given family offices more, not less, impetus to enter the space. This is part one of a two-part report.
Private equity, digital assets and ESG are the focus for wealthy families while inflation is top threat, new study finds.
Family office investors in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore are wading deeper into digital assets, but Australian pension funds remain focused on blockchain tech more broadly.
Institutional interest in cryptocurrency is undeniable, but myths around digital assets not being ESG friendly and its utility for money laundering continue to be blown out of proportion.
Asset owners, private and retail investors are still reeling from the volatile domino effects of the deeply interconnected crypto industry which saw $1.3 trillion of its total market cap wiped out this year.