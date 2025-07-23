Schroders supercharges tokenisation with new Singapore hub
The launch marks a key step in bringing digital assets into the institutional mainstream, solidifying the asset manager's role in bridging blockchain and traditional finance.
Schroders has taken a major step into digital innovation with the launch of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for digital assets in Singapore, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to transforming traditional asset management through blockchain and tokenisation.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.