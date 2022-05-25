The launch marks a key step in bringing digital assets into the institutional mainstream, solidifying the asset manager's role in bridging blockchain and traditional finance.
Tag : blockchain
Despite Asia-Pacific family offices continuing to pursue new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, the vast majority that were surveyed still favour tried and true real estate strategies for future growth amid dynamic market conditions.
Two single family offices in Hong Kong are balancing their allocation to real estate and tech investing to ensure stable income while capitalising on long-term mega trends.
Much has been made of the potential for asset tokenisation, yet some institutions and family offices believe a persistent reliance on current financial infrastructure is holding it back.
In the wake of the SVB collapse, the cryptocurrency industry is not looking very bright — and fundamental bottlenecks, including real-world integration, need to be addressed.
As Hong Kong drops one of its last Covid-19 restrictions - the mask mandate - AsianInvestor asks financial industry experts how quickly the city will bounce back, and whether it can gain over next-door rival Singapore.
Though family offices in the region share a common interest in private assets going into 2023, different generations view digital assets very differently.
Hong Kong's regulator sees scope for opening up a maturing crypto market to retail investors, but questions remain about whether investors are sufficiently protected.
AsianInvestor’s recent coverage of crypto investing has focused on investors' own concerns about the potential risks. Regulators and rating agencies have also been expressing their opinions on how rule-making should proceed.
It seems likely that investors will continue to face loss and uncertainty in the crypto markets. Meanwhile, allegations of fraud and mis-selling are adding to the negative sentiment.
If investing in crypto assets continues to be problematic, the market will have to face much stricter regulation, say some market participants.
Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.