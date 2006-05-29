The two countries are using a new sovereign-led platform to gain deal access, shape capital flows and back the next phase of China and Southeast Asia's integration.
Tag : supply chain
Most Asian investors still have a poor grasp of the ESG credentials of the supply chain connected to a property or infrastructure investment.
Asset managers are increasing the pressure on Australian companies to say more about how they deal with modern slavery issues in their supply chains.
With supply chain issues worsening, labour shortages, and a spike in energy prices, 2021 saw inflation rates rise to levels unseen in nearly four decades.
Supply chains have been disrupted by surprise events such as the Colonial Pipeline hack and Suez Canal blockage. How do investors manage the risks posed to commodities?
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund's CIO, Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, told a forum last week where he sees post-pandemic investment opportunities for 2021.
As nations lock horns in a geopolitical tug-of-war over global supply chains, the effects of RMB liberalisation and hasty tapering in the US could prove destabilising, warns Parag Khanna.
Deutsche Bank continues to ramp up its Asian transaction banking team with five new executive appointments.
As more and more companies, particularly in China, look to streamline operations in the face of tighter margins, supply-chain experts are in demand.