Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Hugo Cox
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
As Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) increases its India exposure during a notable market cooling, experts debate the wisdom of concentrated bets in emerging markets.
New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund want to maintain its home-based strategy even with plans for significant expansion and enhanced global engagement.
The World Bank's development arm guides Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka on power purchase agreements while expanding grid investment opportunities.
Nicolai Tangen, head of Norway’s $1.75 trillion sovereign wealth fund, has said that investors must adapt to the growing dominance of technology stocks.
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, has no plans to change its US or Chinese technology allocations while acknowledging a potential 29% equity portfolio decline in an AI correction scenario.
Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
Leading family office executives have weighed in on the state of private market fees and performance, as recent data reveals growing investor dissatisfaction with private equity and real estate strategies across Asia Pacific.
Nearly two-thirds of APAC institutional investors say they are looking to increase their equities allocations this year.
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.