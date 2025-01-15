AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Hugo Cox

Hugo Cox
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
NZ Super stands firm on ESG commitment
Hugo Cox
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
APAC investors brace for US-China tariff fallout