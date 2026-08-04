North Asia's three-speed allocation story
Artificial intelligence (AI) remains the dominant investment theme across North Asia, but institutional investors are no longer approaching Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as a single regional trade.
Institutional investors are fundamentally changing how they allocate capital across North Asia. Rather than viewing Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as a single export-driven investment story, allocators are increasingly assigning each market a different role within portfolios based on structural growth drivers, valuation dynamics and policy support.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.