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North Asia's three-speed allocation story

Nishtha Asthana
Artificial intelligence (AI) remains the dominant investment theme across North Asia, but institutional investors are no longer approaching Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as a single regional trade.
North Asia's three-speed allocation story

Institutional investors are fundamentally changing how they allocate capital across North Asia. Rather than viewing Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as a single export-driven investment story, allocators are increasingly assigning each market a different role within portfolios based on structural growth drivers, valuation dynamics and policy support.

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