Thomas DuCharme has left Deutsche Bank to run JP Morgan's treasury and securities services team in Asia-Pacific, while Laurence Bailey of its sec-services division is due to retire.
Edward Russell
The bank's Middle East custody and clearing business now extends to five markets, with the addition of six staff.
Schroders Singapore chooses HSBC Securities Services as its sole trustee, custodian and fund administrator, having previously split those services between HSBC and OCBC Trustee.
Standard Chartered loses out as Allianz hands Citi its insurance custody mandate for Asia, soon after the Bank Consortium Trust replaces HSBC as custodian of RCM's Hong Kong MPF funds.
Jitendra Somani and Edmond Ng are the latest additions to HSBC Securities ServicesÆ Asia-Pacific global custody leadership line-up.
BNY Mellon adds David Brown to its broker-dealer sales team for collateral management and securities clearance.
Senior partner Andrew Tucker moves to Hong Kong from New York as the custodian's first Asia-Pacific head based in the region.
Australia is the latest country to be reorganised under JP Morgan’s new Asia-Pacific treasury and securities services management structure, with Japan next in line for a new appointment.
Transition managers can look forward to continued growth in demand for advisory services this year, says State StreetÆs Justin Balogh.
Shaun Parkes, worldwide securities services head at JP Morgan, says demand for bundled global custody solutions will grow in 2010.
Fund managers will seek help from administrators to reduce costs in 2010, as slow fund growth continues, predicts Alastair Murray, HSBCÆs Asia-Pacific head of fund services.
Clearstream and Euroclear have signed agreements with the new Shanghai Clearing House, but fully efficient links to securities depositories in China are still some way off.