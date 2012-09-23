AsianInvestor speaks to Mark Mobius, one of the world's best known investors, on his favorite piece of investment advice, his books and emerging markets.
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
While local managers played down the risks of uncertainty, foreign observers suggest a period of underperformance would not be surprising.
Cheah Cheng-hye says investors should target big profits, accepting that they may lose half of them in a subsequent crisis. Plus he and Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius advise being patient on China.
The 40-year veteran of emerging markets supports Rodrigo Duterte and remains overweight on the Philippines, despite the controversies courted by the tough-talking president.
In the second of two articles looking ahead to MSCI's June decision on A-shares, some foreign investors are not sure that Chinese stocks are ready for inclusion in emerging-market indices.
With the Philippine presidential election to take place today, fund managers say frontrunner Rodrigo Duterte would be effective despite the controversy hounding the Davao City mayor.
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
Emerging market gurus such as Jerome Booth and Mark Mobius keep the faith, but most investors aren’t following them. So which is right?
At the age of 78, the veteran emerging markets guru is to step down as lead manager of the flagship Templeton emerging markets fund.
The latest emerging-market private equity fund from the US firm has closed at $220 million, falling short of its $300 million target and reflecting reduced inflows into the asset class.
Mark Mobius asserts the macro background that he believes supports emerging market equities over global equities.