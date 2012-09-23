AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : mark mobius

Staff Reporters
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 2
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Mobius hands reins to Dover; Eastspring names investment services head; T. Rowe Price hires Japan chief; UBS WM adds vice-chairman; RBC WM appoints SE Asia head; Fullerton hires in fixed income; new Northern Trust sec lending head; State Street buys GE AM; Citi poaches ANZ economist; DBS hires tech head; and HK SFC shuffles committees.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 1