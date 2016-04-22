It’s been a tough 2016. After a year of job cuts, political earthquakes and market uncertainty, we offer fun to look forward to in the year ahead.
UBS AM names Asia fixed income head; DBS PB shuffles management; StanChart PB confirms Vivian Chan's role; Temasek adds sustainability co-head; StanChart creates sec services business line; First State hires multi-asset PM; Julius Baer adds RMs; GAM snares Rainsford.
Pimco hires new global chief executive officer; UBS AM's co-head of global equities leaves; Blackrock appoints new head of Australia; Credit Suisse reels in market heads for China and Taiwan; LGT poaches a portfolio adviser from Pictet Wealth - and loses a head of managed solutions to Value Partners.
Temasek unit appoints CIO; DBS PB opens UK office; StanChart PB reportedly hires Barclays' North Asia chief; Credit Suisse names HK trust head; BNP Paribas poaches from State Street; Mercer expands solutions business to Singapore; LGT PB hires MD from HSBC.
More changes at Schroder IM; Deutsche AM chief Price resigns; BSI Hong Kong MD moves on; New role for ING Bank's Newman; Ethical fund house hires from HSBC Private Bank; White & Case hires Kelly to lead corporate practice.
RBC WM shuffles leadership; KKR adds China property head; Pictet names SE Asia chief; Natixis GAM appoints HK wholesale head; Julius Baer poaches from Credit Suisse; Bank of Singapore loses HK head; DBS Vickers names HK chief; UBP replaces CIO; Withers adds partner.
Savills IM names Asia CEO, opens Australia office; Hang Seng Bank replaces wealth head; AllianzGI appoints alternatives boss; Northern Trust adds in Middle East; and SocGen shuffles institutional heads in Korea.
CPPIB makes Machin CEO; Nikko AM replaces global head of sales; BBH launches HK trust business; UBS loses Joseph Poon; OMGI adds Japan manager; Matthews Asia adds Asean strategist; Friends Provident replaces Singapore head; BoS hires hedge fund specialist; and Latham & Watkins adds PE lawyer.
Bank of Singapore names CIO; RBC GAM hires Greater China head; Pictet appoints new HK CEO; BNP Paribas WM loses senior banker; Credit Suisse to get new head of AM and deputy CIO of investment solutions; Schroders rings changes at the top; and EdR AM replaces CEO.
Schroders to name Debruyne Asia-Pacific CEO; ANZ Asia wealth chief exits; Chandrima Das resurfaces; Julius Baer hires head of emerging Asia; David Quah leaves HKEx for Mirae Asset; Craig Plane exits Mercer for Bridge; Hamilton Lane promotes trio to MDs; Simmons & Simmons names funds partner.
Investec launches HK wealth unit; Kong exits StanChart: reports; Swiss Asia adds PM, funds; RBC WM loses North Asia head; BSI shuffles heads again; HSBC appoints Malaysia market head; Vontobel adds RM; HK expat head leaves Pictet; MUFG promotes in HK; UBS targets 100 Kowloon staff; Cambridge Associates replaces CEO.
GIC makes leadership changes; Axa IM names EM debt chief; UBS AM hires China property head; Asia high-yield head exits Aviva Investors; Edmond de Rothschild loses Asia head of PM; SSGA adds ETF execs; and Cathay Capital PE appoints first COO.