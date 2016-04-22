AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Pimco hires new global chief executive officer; UBS AM's co-head of global equities leaves; Blackrock appoints new head of Australia; Credit Suisse reels in market heads for China and Taiwan; LGT poaches a portfolio adviser from Pictet Wealth - and loses a head of managed solutions to Value Partners.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 22
Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
RBC WM shuffles leadership; KKR adds China property head; Pictet names SE Asia chief; Natixis GAM appoints HK wholesale head; Julius Baer poaches from Credit Suisse; Bank of Singapore loses HK head; DBS Vickers names HK chief; UBP replaces CIO; Withers adds partner.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 3
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
CPPIB makes Machin CEO; Nikko AM replaces global head of sales; BBH launches HK trust business; UBS loses Joseph Poon; OMGI adds Japan manager; Matthews Asia adds Asean strategist; Friends Provident replaces Singapore head; BoS hires hedge fund specialist; and Latham & Watkins adds PE lawyer.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 20
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Schroders to name Debruyne Asia-Pacific CEO; ANZ Asia wealth chief exits; Chandrima Das resurfaces; Julius Baer hires head of emerging Asia; David Quah leaves HKEx for Mirae Asset; Craig Plane exits Mercer for Bridge; Hamilton Lane promotes trio to MDs; Simmons & Simmons names funds partner.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 6
Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Investec launches HK wealth unit; Kong exits StanChart: reports; Swiss Asia adds PM, funds; RBC WM loses North Asia head; BSI shuffles heads again; HSBC appoints Malaysia market head; Vontobel adds RM; HK expat head leaves Pictet; MUFG promotes in HK; UBS targets 100 Kowloon staff; Cambridge Associates replaces CEO.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 29
Joe Marsh, Steve Dunthorne
GIC makes leadership changes; Axa IM names EM debt chief; UBS AM hires China property head; Asia high-yield head exits Aviva Investors; Edmond de Rothschild loses Asia head of PM; SSGA adds ETF execs; and Cathay Capital PE appoints first COO.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 22