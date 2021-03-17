The tiny Himalayan nation is driving a $40 billion transformation that fuses renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital diversification.
Tag : green energy
Arief Budiman says the sovereign wealth fund is on the lookout for more opportunities in renewable energy and highlights key focus areas for green investments.
High oil and gas prices and the global energy supply crunch have made fossil fuels more attractive, but asset owners and managers say that’s not about to derail their climate change goals.
Interest to invest in China’s decarbonisation is aplenty — but foreign asset owners are waiting for the country to drop its Covid Zero policies first, before assessing these opportunities.
The rise of ESG investment, accelerated by Covid, has fuelled strong interest – and more funds – in green power. But asset owners need to acquaint themselves better with the sector.