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Bhutan's sovereign fund doubles down on green energy and digital growth

Heather Ng
The tiny Himalayan nation is driving a $40 billion transformation that fuses renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital diversification.
Bhutan's sovereign fund doubles down on green energy and digital growth

Bhutan’s sovereign investment arm, Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), is embarking on a transformation that aims to redefine its role in the region. At the heart of this shift is a bold agenda that blends green energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital diversification.

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