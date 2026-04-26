Bhutan's sovereign fund doubles down on green energy and digital growth
The tiny Himalayan nation is driving a $40 billion transformation that fuses renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital diversification.
Bhutan’s sovereign investment arm, Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), is embarking on a transformation that aims to redefine its role in the region. At the heart of this shift is a bold agenda that blends green energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital diversification.
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