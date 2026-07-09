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NZ Super joins the global offshore wind race

Richard Newell
Reflecting a surge in state-backed climate investing, New Zealand’s landmark regulatory shift unlocks a new frontier for sovereign-funded assets.
NZ Super joins the global offshore wind race

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super) has taken a significant step forward with the Offshore Renewable Energy Bill passed in the New Zealand Parliament on July 8. 

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