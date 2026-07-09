NZ Super joins the global offshore wind race
Reflecting a surge in state-backed climate investing, New Zealand’s landmark regulatory shift unlocks a new frontier for sovereign-funded assets.
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super) has taken a significant step forward with the Offshore Renewable Energy Bill passed in the New Zealand Parliament on July 8.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.